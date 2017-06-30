Business

June 30, 2017 6:30 AM

Alaska city to make plans for pilot bus project

The Associated Press
SITKA, Alaska

The city of Sitka will consider a free downtown bus service this summer on a trial basis.

The Daily Sitka Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2t8l3Vp ) the Assembly voted 6-0 Tuesday to have Interim Municipal Administrator Phillip Messina prepare a supplemental budget ordinance for the trial project.

Pat Kehoe, a member of the Island Artists Gallery, says the proposal came out of a brainstorming session of downtown merchants and the Chamber of Commerce, who observed that despite increased numbers of cruise ship visitors fewer were coming into the core business district.

Kehoe says the general proposal is for a 15-minute bus loop that would improve the visitor experience, help people with difficulty with ambulation and improve revenues (for businesses and the city).

The pilot project is not to cost more than $10,000.

