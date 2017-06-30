Texas court questions right of benefits for gay spouses

FILE - In this June 29, 2015, file photo, supporters of the U.S. Supreme Courts ruling on same-sex marriage gather on the steps of the Texas Capitol for a news conference celebrating marriage equality and looking to important work ahead in Austin, Texas. Gay spouses may not be entitled to government-subsidized workplace benefits, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday, June 30, 2017, in a unanimous decision quickly condemned by gay-rights groups. The court overturned a lower court's decision that favored same-sex marriage benefits, ordering the issue back to trial. Social conservatives hope the case will help them chip away at the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling that legalized gay marriage. Eric Gay, File AP Photo