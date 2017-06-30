Ohio Gov. John Kasich, right, joined by Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, speaks during a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, about Republican legislation overhauling the Obama health care law.
Business

June 30, 2017 11:17 AM

Kasich faces Friday deadline to sign budget, issue vetoes

By JULIE CARR SMYTH Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) faces a deadline of midnight Friday to sign the state's biennial budget and decide whether he will veto certain provisions included by the Legislature.

He had not yet received the bill from lawmakers Friday afternoon.

The Republican governor is considered likely to veto a proposed freeze on further enrollment under Ohio's Medicaid expansion. The bill orders Kasich to seek a federal waiver to stop new enrollees as of July 1, 2018.

Those who drop off the program when finding work also would not be allowed to re-enroll if they lost their jobs. Exceptions are made for those undergoing mental health or drug addiction treatment.

About 700,000 low-income Ohioans are currently covered under the expansion. Kasich is among its most vocal GOP defenders nationally.

