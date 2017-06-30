Kasich faces Friday deadline to sign budget, issue vetoes

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) faces a deadline of midnight Friday to sign the state's biennial budget and decide whether he will veto certain provisions included by the Legislature.
He had not yet received the bill from lawmakers Friday afternoon.
The Republican governor is considered likely to veto a proposed freeze on further enrollment under Ohio's Medicaid expansion. The bill orders Kasich to seek a federal waiver to stop new enrollees as of July 1, 2018.
Those who drop off the program when finding work also would not be allowed to re-enroll if they lost their jobs. Exceptions are made for those undergoing mental health or drug addiction treatment.
About 700,000 low-income Ohioans are currently covered under the expansion. Kasich is among its most vocal GOP defenders nationally.
