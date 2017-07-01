Pennsylvania boy's award-winning app is the bee's knees

In a June 23, 2017 photo, Kedar Narayan, 8, of Lower Nazareth, sits on the lawn near his pollinator garden. Narayan has developed an app that helps people create a pollinator friendly lawn including information on native plants and where to buy them. Kedar wants to replace every manicured lawn in the country and the world with a well-designed garden. Narayan is a computer coder and has a nickname Code Ninja. The Morning Call via AP April Bartholomew