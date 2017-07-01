Business

July 01, 2017 3:37 AM

Washington lawmakers continue overtime

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

Washington lawmakers will continue their overtime work after efforts to reach agreement on a capital budget ended in in acrimony in the Senate overnight.

After passing a two-year state operating budget before midnight Friday that prevented a partial government shutdown, the Legislature continued its work into the early hours of Saturday in an effort to reach a deal on the two-year construction budget. But a dispute over a measure addressing a court ruling related to water rights tied to that budget melted down and led to the Senate adjourning just before 3 a.m.

Both chambers passed a continuing resolution to continue current projects and to ensure employees whose salaries are tied to the capital budget aren't temporarily laid off. The Democratic-controlled House, seemingly in a message to the Republican-led Senate, then passed the full $4.2 billion capital budget on a strong bipartisan 92-1 vote, sending it to other chamber.

Both chambers are adjourned until Monday morning.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos