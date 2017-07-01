Business

July 01, 2017 4:21 AM

Oil tanker and large cargo ship collide in English Channel

The Associated Press
PARIS

French authorities say an oil tanker and a large cargo ship have collided in the Dover strait between the English Channel and the North Sea. No casualties or pollution from the accident have been reported so far.

The local Maritime Prefecture said the collision between the two Honk Kong-flagged vessels took place early Saturday in one of the world's busiest straits.

The prefecture says the tanker Seafrontier, which carries 38,000 tons of gasoline, is currently in a "watched drift."

Local British authorities in Dover have sent two patrol boats and two helicopters to the area. A French tug vessel is also traveling to the two ships.

The prefecture says none of the tanker's 27 crew members or the 22 on the freighter was injured.

