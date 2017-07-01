Group aims to save New Hampshire farmland

A conservation group is working to protect a family-owned dairy farm in New Hampshire to ensure that it will not be developed in decades to come.
The owners of Bodwell Farm in Kensington agreed to sell a conservation easement to the Southeast Land Trust of New Hampshire or SELT, thus restricting the future uses of the land. The Bodwell Farm, which is only one of five dairy farms in Rockingham County, is surrounded by more than 2,000 acres of undisturbed land.
SELT has already acquired a conservation easement on the southern portion of the farm, conserving 105 acres in late 2016. The group needs to raise an additional $75,000 to complete the purchase of an easement on the family's remaining 212 acres. The total project will cost around $1 million.
Comments