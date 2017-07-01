ADVANCE FOR USE SUNDAY, JULY 2 - FILE - In this June 14, 2017, file photo, the Flint Water Plant tower is seen in Flint, Mich. The state's legal bills continue to mount in Flint's man-made water crisis and costs are only expected to balloon as Attorney General Bill Schuette's outside team of investigators turns toward prosecuting a dozen current or former state employees or appointees whose criminal defenses are being covered by taxpayers.
Business

July 01, 2017 6:25 AM

Michigan's legal bills for Flint water crisis top $14M

By DAVID EGGERT Associated Press
LANSING, Mich.

Michigan's legal bills for the man-made water crisis in Flint are piling up.

At least $14 million has been spent hiring lawyers from at least 33 law firms, according to state records. Costs are only expected to balloon as the state attorney general's outside team of attorneys and investigators turns toward prosecuting a dozen current or former state employees or appointees whose criminal defenses are being covered by taxpayers.

Attorney General Bill Schuette has spent $4.4 million so far on his probe.

The agency deemed most responsible for the lead contamination, the Department of Environmental Quality, has spent nearly $3.8 million defending employees against criminal charges and civil lawsuits. The state health department's bills total $1.1 million, and Gov. Rick Snyder's office has spent $4.2 million.

