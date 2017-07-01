Business

July 01, 2017 7:50 AM

Report: Baltimore 2nd only to Boston for poor driving skills

The Associated Press
BALTIMORE

Data collected by a large insurance company shows that Baltimore's drivers are the second worst in the country.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Allstate has ranked drivers in the nation's top 200 cities. The list is based on insurance claims and other factors.

The report says drivers in Baltimore are 140.6 percent more likely to file a claim compared to the average driver. They also file claims every 4.2 years on average. The national average is a decade.

The report is based on claims made to Allstate and from customers enrolled in its Drivewise program, which tracks a driver's habits.

The safest city to drive in is Kansas City, Kansas, according to Allstate's report. The only city with worse drivers than Baltimore is Boston.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos