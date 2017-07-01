Report: Baltimore 2nd only to Boston for poor driving skills

Data collected by a large insurance company shows that Baltimore's drivers are the second worst in the country.
The Baltimore Sun reports that Allstate has ranked drivers in the nation's top 200 cities. The list is based on insurance claims and other factors.
The report says drivers in Baltimore are 140.6 percent more likely to file a claim compared to the average driver. They also file claims every 4.2 years on average. The national average is a decade.
The report is based on claims made to Allstate and from customers enrolled in its Drivewise program, which tracks a driver's habits.
The safest city to drive in is Kansas City, Kansas, according to Allstate's report. The only city with worse drivers than Baltimore is Boston.
Comments