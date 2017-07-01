Watchdog group suggests savings on government office space

Mississippi government could save money by moving some agencies out of rented offices and putting them into space the state already owns.
That's according to the Joint Legislative Committee on Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review.
In a report released this past week, the watchdog group says 33 agencies, boards or commissions were renting more than 1 million square feet of office space in the Jackson metro area as of January. That cost about $10.4 million.
The Robert E. Lee government building, near the Capitol, has more than 13,300 square feet of vacant space available. PEER suggests that small health-related agencies could move there and share administrative services, such as accounting. These include the boards of medical licensure and dental examiners.
Legislators have been seeking ways to cut state budgets.
