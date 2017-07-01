RIPTA, labor contract bills passed amid House-Senate dispute

A bill authorizing $5 million to restore free Rhode Island Public Transit Authority bus passes to low-income elderly and disabled riders is among legislation that passed during a contentious General Assembly session.
Also clearing the assembly Friday were two union-backed measures to extend public employee labor contract agreements after they've expired, and to allow firefighters and police officers to get disability insurance if they have an illness.
The state Senate had passed an amended $9.2 billion state budget plan on Friday night. But that had no chance of passing the House because that chamber's members had been sent home earlier by Speaker Nicholas Mattiello.
The Democrat says he ended the session when he learned the Senate planned to make a last-minute change to the budget.
Several other bills are pending.
Comments