Business

July 01, 2017 8:08 AM

Motorists continue to see lower gas prices in New Jersey

The Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

Motorists continue to see lower prices at the pumps in New Jersey.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $2.28. That's down 3 cents from last week.

Motorists were paying $2.10 for gas at this time last year. A 23-cents-per-gallon gas tax increase went into effect Nov. 1.

The price drop marks the fourth straight week where gas prices have fallen in New Jersey.

The national average gas price on Friday was $2.24, down 4 cents from last week. That's slightly lower than the national average from a year ago, when motorists were paying $2.29.

AAA says pump prices have been falling due to high gasoline and crude oil inventories and less than expected demand for fuel.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos