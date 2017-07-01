Business

July 01, 2017 8:08 AM

Massachusetts without a budget at start of new fiscal year

The Associated Press
BOSTON

The new fiscal year begins Saturday and Massachusetts lawmakers have yet to approve a new state budget.

A six-member committee made up of members of the Massachusetts House and Senate failed to agree on a single compromise budget on Friday as the clock ran down on the 2017 fiscal year.

The House and Senate have each approved separate versions of the approximately $40.3 billion budget.

Although there isn't a new budget in place, Massachusetts government won't shut down. Lawmakers had earlier passed — and Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has already signed — an interim budget that will keep government functioning through the end of July.

Complicating the negotiations is a shortfall in state tax revenue that has thrown into doubt the original assumptions on which the budget is based.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos