Complaints of unprofessionalism grow against town manager

Complaints are mounting against the manager of a Delaware beach town who allegedly wore pajama bottoms to work.
The Daily Times in Salisbury, Maryland, reports that a total of 15 complaints have been filed against Dewey Beach Town Manager Marc Appelbaum.
Town officials and former employees claim he acted unprofessionally, sexually harassed women and treated the office like his bedroom. Complaints also allege that he referred to employees of color as "the brown people" and yelled at subordinates.
Dewey Beach Mayor Dale Cooke told the newspaper on Friday that a law firm will conduct an independent investigation.
Appelbaum said he would "comment at the appropriate time" regarding the initial complaints filed against him. A staff member said Friday that he did not wish to comment on the more recent complaints.
