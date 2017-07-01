Business

July 01, 2017 1:47 PM

Man charged with 1st-degree murder in teenage girl's death

The Associated Press
MILFORD, Pa.

A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his teenage girlfriend, whose remains were found a year ago on a former llama farm in Pennsylvania where he once worked.

Twenty-six-year-old Sky McDonough was also arraigned Friday in Pike County on charges of kidnapping, evidence tampering and other counts in the April 2016 death of 17-year-old Leanna Walker.

Police said the girl left home with McDonough, and they camped in several locations, including the Milford Township llama farm. McDonough was arrested on other charges. Walker's burned remains were found a month later at the farm.

State police said the victim's Facebook account has conversations indicating that she said he had threatened her.

McDonough told reporters "I didn't kill her. I don't know what happened to her."

