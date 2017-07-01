Business

July 01, 2017 9:25 PM

Maine lawmakers to try to end shutdown on second day

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

Lawmakers are set to return to the Maine State House to try to end a budget stalemate that has sent a government shutdown into its second day.

Maine state government went into partial shutdown on Saturday because of the state's failure to approve a new two-year budget. It's Maine's first shutdown in 25 years. Lawmakers will be back in Augusta on Sunday morning.

House Republicans shot down $162 million in increased education spending in a proposed two-year, $7.1 billion budget on Friday night. But they say they believe their new spending plan can pass and end the impasse.

The new proposal must first pass a budget conference committee. That committee is scheduled to reconvene at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. If the committee approves it, it could go to the full Legislature.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos