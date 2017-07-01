Shutdown sting continues; Christie orders lawmakers back

A group of beachgoers take camp at Leonardo Beach near the Leonardo State Marina, which remains closed due to the New Jersey government shutdown, Saturday, July 1, 2017, in Leonardo, N.J. Republican Gov. Chris Christie and the Democrat-led legislature failed to reach an agreement on a new budget by the deadline at midnight Friday. Christie ordered nonessential services, including state parks and the motor vehicle commission to close beginning Saturday.
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie addresses a joint session of the Democrat-led Legislature at the statehouse, Saturday, July 1, 2017, in Trenton, N.J. Christie said the issue with the state's government shutdown is Democratic Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto's failure to hold a vote on legislation overhauling the state's largest health insurer. Prieto says the bill could raise ratepayers' premiums. Christie ordered nonessential services, including state parks and the motor vehicle commission to close beginning Saturday. Remaining open under the shutdown will be New Jersey Transit, state prisons, the state police, state hospitals and treatment centers as well as casinos, race tracks and the lottery.
Vehicles, cyclists and walkers bottleneck at the entrance to Liberty State Park, where a roadblock is keeping them from the park, which remains closed due to the New Jersey government shutdown, Saturday, July 1, 2017, in Jersey City. Gov. Chris Christie and the Democrat-led Legislature are set to return to work to try to resolve the state's first government shutdown since 2006 and the first under Christie. The Republican governor and the Democrat-led Legislature failed to reach an agreement on a new budget by the deadline at midnight Friday. Christie ordered nonessential services, including state parks and the motor vehicle commission to close beginning Saturday. Remaining open under the shutdown will be New Jersey Transit, state prisons, the state police, state hospitals and treatment centers as well as casinos, race tracks and the lottery.
A woman is reflected on her side mirror as she waits in line at a roadblock outside Liberty State Park, which remains closed due to the New Jersey government shutdown, Saturday, July 1, 2017, in Jersey City. Gov. Chris Christie and the Democrat-led Legislature are set to return to work to try to resolve the state's first government shutdown since 2006 and the first under Christie. The Republican governor and the Democrat-led Legislature failed to reach an agreement on a new budget by the deadline at midnight Friday. Christie ordered nonessential services, including state parks and the motor vehicle commission to close beginning Saturday. Remaining open under the shutdown will be New Jersey Transit, state prisons, the state police, state hospitals and treatment centers as well as casinos, race tracks and the lottery.
People who were turned away from Liberty State Park, where a roadblock is keeping them from the park, which remains closed due to the New Jersey government shutdown, walk toward a car service picking them up as a line forms at the entrance to the park, Saturday, July 1, 2017, in Jersey City, N.J. Gov. Chris Christie and the Democrat-led Legislature are set to return to work to try to resolve the state's first government shutdown since 2006 and the first under Christie. The Republican governor and the Democrat-led Legislature failed to reach an agreement on a new budget by the deadline at midnight Friday. Christie ordered nonessential services, including state parks and the motor vehicle commission to close beginning Saturday. Remaining open under the shutdown will be New Jersey Transit, state prisons, the state police, state hospitals and treatment centers as well as casinos, race tracks and the lottery.
A barricade with a sign blocks a pathway at Liberty State Park, which remains closed due to the New Jersey government shutdown, Saturday, July 1, 2017, in Jersey City, N.J. Gov. Chris Christie and the Democrat-led Legislature are set to return to work to try to resolve the state's first government shutdown since 2006 and the first under Christie. The Republican governor and the Democrat-led Legislature failed to reach an agreement on a new budget by the deadline at midnight Friday. Christie ordered nonessential services, including state parks and the motor vehicle commission to close beginning Saturday. Remaining open under the shutdown will be New Jersey Transit, state prisons, the state police, state hospitals and treatment centers as well as casinos, race tracks and the lottery.
A boat chugs along an inlet near the Leonardo State Marina, which remains closed due to the New Jersey government shutdown, Saturday, July 1, 2017, in Leonardo, N.J. Republican Gov. Chris Christie and the Democrat-led legislature failed to reach an agreement on a new budget by the deadline at midnight Friday. Christie ordered nonessential services, including state parks and the motor vehicle commission to close beginning Saturday.
An angler fishes as a boat approaches the Leonardo State Marina boat ramp, which remains closed due to the New Jersey government shutdown, Saturday, July 1, 2017, in Leonardo, N.J. Republican Gov. Chris Christie and the Democrat-led legislature failed to reach an agreement on a new budget by the deadline at midnight Friday. Christie ordered nonessential services, including state parks and the motor vehicle commission to close beginning Saturday.
A man stands in a boat as it is pulled off at the Leonardo State Marina boat launch, which remains closed due to the New Jersey government shutdown, Saturday, July 1, 2017, in Leonardo, N.J. Republican Gov. Chris Christie and the Democrat-led legislature failed to reach an agreement on a new budget by the deadline at midnight Friday. Christie ordered nonessential services, including state parks and the motor vehicle commission to close beginning Saturday.
A sign sits at the entrance of Cheesequake State Park, which remains closed due to the New Jersey government shutdown, Saturday, July 1, 2017, in Matawan, N.J. Gov. Chris Christie and the Democrat-led Legislature are set to return to work to try to resolve the state's first government shutdown since 2006 and the first under Christie. The Republican governor and the Democrat-led Legislature failed to reach an agreement on a new budget by the deadline at midnight Friday. Christie ordered nonessential services, including state parks and the motor vehicle commission to close beginning Saturday. Remaining open under the shutdown will be New Jersey Transit, state prisons, the state police, state hospitals and treatment centers as well as casinos, race tracks and the lottery.
A sign is seen outside of Cheesequake State Park, which remains closed due to the New Jersey government shutdown, Saturday, July 1, 2017, in Matawan, N.J. Gov. Chris Christie and the Democrat-led Legislature are set to return to work to try to resolve the state's first government shutdown since 2006 and the first under Christie. The Republican governor and the Democrat-led Legislature failed to reach an agreement on a new budget by the deadline at midnight Friday. Christie ordered nonessential services, including state parks and the motor vehicle commission to close beginning Saturday. Remaining open under the shutdown will be New Jersey Transit, state prisons, the state police, state hospitals and treatment centers as well as casinos, race tracks and the lottery.
