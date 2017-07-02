Business

July 02, 2017 6:29 AM

South Shore trains changing weekday schedules in July

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

The commuter rail line that links northern Indiana and Chicago is changing its weekday departure times for trains leaving Chicago's Millennium Station.

The changes taking effect Monday for the South Shore line are meant to make the trains more efficient during peak commuting times.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports (http://bit.ly/2txYoVw ) the changes mean eastbound trains will leave Millennium Station at 5:24 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 5:45 p.m. The 5:10 p.m. train will be eliminated, while the 5:58 p.m. departing train will remain unchanged.

The train that departs Millennium Station at 8:45 p.m. will move to a 9:10 p.m. departure.

While the train that now departs at 5:10 p.m. stops at Museum Campus and Hyde Park, riders taking the new 5:24 p.m. train will travel directly to Hegewisch, with no stops.

