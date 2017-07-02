OWA amusement park to open July 21 in Foley

An amusement park developed by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians will open in July.
The Park at OWA is scheduled to open July 21 in Foley. The park has 21 rides, including thrill rides, such as a roller coaster, and rides for smaller children.
The park is part of a 520-acre development expected to eventually include a resort, RV park and retail development.
It is the first major non-gambling development by the tribe which operates three bingo casinos in state. Located seven miles north of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, it is aimed at attracting families vacationing at the beach.
Admission tickets are $34.99 with lower prices for seniors, children and military members.
Comments