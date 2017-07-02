AP Source: Ibaka, Raptors agree on $65 million, 3-year deal

FILE - In this Sunday, May 7, 2017, file photo, Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka 9) celebrates after making a three-pointer against the Cleveland Cavaliers during second half NBA playoff basketball action in Toronto. A person familiar with the negotiations said Ibaka is staying with the Toronto Raptors, agreeing to terms on a 3-year, $65 million deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press Sunday, July 2, on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot be finalized until next week.