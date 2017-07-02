FILE - In a Wednesday, April 12, 2017 file photo, Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic, center, reaches for a rebound with Oklahoma City Thunder forwards Taj Gibson
FILE - In a Wednesday, April 12, 2017 file photo, Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic, center, reaches for a rebound with Oklahoma City Thunder forwards Taj Gibson 22) and Domantas Sabonis, left, during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. Denver won 111-105. A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Sunday, July 2, 2017, that Gibson is reuniting with coach Tom Thibodeau, agreeing on a two-year, $28 million deal to join the Minnesota Timberwolves.
FILE - In a Wednesday, April 12, 2017 file photo, Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic, center, reaches for a rebound with Oklahoma City Thunder forwards Taj Gibson 22) and Domantas Sabonis, left, during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. Denver won 111-105. A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Sunday, July 2, 2017, that Gibson is reuniting with coach Tom Thibodeau, agreeing on a two-year, $28 million deal to join the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Business

July 02, 2017 10:15 AM

AP Source: Taj Gibson joining Minnesota on 2-year, $28M deal

By JON KRAWCZYNSKI AP Basketball Writer
MINNEAPOLIS

A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Taj Gibson is reuniting with coach Tom Thibodeau, agreeing on a two-year, $28 million deal to join the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The person spoke to The Associated Press Sunday on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot be finalized until the NBA's moratorium ends Thursday.

Gibson has spent the bulk of his career in Chicago, including five seasons under Thibodeau. The Bulls traded him to Oklahoma City late last season.

For his career, Gibson has averaged 9.4 points and 6.3 rebounds. In Minnesota, he'll be a new addition along with another former Bulls teammate — Jimmy Butler, who was traded to the Timberwolves last month.

___

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds contributed to this report

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos