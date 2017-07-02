Business

July 02, 2017 10:54 AM

MBTA puts commuter rail Wi-Fi plan on hold amid opposition

The Associated Press
BOSTON

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority has put on hold a plan to improve wireless internet service on commuter rail trains in the Boston area amid opposition from nearby communities.

The MBTA said Friday it will step back and conduct a 30-day assessment of the project. The review will include comments and other feedback from customers, elected and appointed officials and residents.

The Wi-Fi plan would involve installing more than 300 75-foot towers along rail lines that would create better wireless and cellular connections.

Opponents of the plan have argued the towers would disrupt historic and residential areas.

The project was expected to get underway this summer and has been in the works since 2014, when then-Gov. Deval Patrick signed an agreement with InMotion Wireless, the company installing the system.

