Dairy cow carcasses pile up following California heat wave

FILE - This April 24, 2012 file photo shows a truck entering Baker Commodities transfer station in Hanford, Calif. Officials say Central California's largest rendering plant in Kerman, Calif. has been overwhelmed by the large number of cows that died during a June 2017 heat wave. Fresno, Kings and Tulare counties are allowing dairy farmers to bury or compost hundreds of carcasses because Baker Commodities at the Kerman, Calif., facility can't handle the volume of dead animals. The unusual run of June heat, including nine straight days of triple-digit high temperatures, and a mechanical malfunction at the Kerman, Calif., plant have contributed to the overload. The Fresno Bee, John Walker, File AP Photo