Business

July 02, 2017 9:04 PM

State seeks input on data broker regulation

The Associated Press
MONPELIER, Vt.

Vermont officials want to hear from the public on whether, or how, to regulate the data broker industry.

Lawmakers passed legislation last month requiring the attorney general and the Department of Financial Regulation to develop recommendations on an appropriate definition of the term "data broker", to what extend the industry should be regulated and how consumers can be protected. In general, data broking refers to collecting information from a variety of sources and then selling it to advertisers and others.

Officials are seeking public input at two meetings this month, on July 25 and July 26. Written comments will be accepted until Aug. 11.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos