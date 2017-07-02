Business

July 02, 2017 9:12 PM

NH awarded $3.2 million in community block grants

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

A private-public partnership has awarded $3.2 million in community block grants to several New Hampshire communities for infrastructure and housing projects.

The funding from the New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority will be used to connect Derry housing development to the town wastewater system, construct more than 40 housing units in Exeter, renovate a child advocacy center in Belknap County and build a drug and alcohol treatment center in Bethlehem. Nearly $750,000 will go to other economic development projects throughout the state.

The finance authority, a statewide nonprofit public authority, has awarded more than $130 million in Community Development Grants since 2003.

