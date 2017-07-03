Fourth of July holiday brings mixed feelings for minorities

FILE- In this June 28, 2017, file photo, protesters holds signs as they gather for a demonstration on the University of Cincinnati campus demanding that a white former police officer be tried a third time in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black motorist in Cincinnati. As cities and towns host July 4th parades and fireworks shows, some minority residents are expressing mixed feelings about the holiday used to reaffirm the country's founding based on equality and civil liberties. John Minchillo, File AP Photo