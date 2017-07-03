Business

Gibraltar Trade Center in Mount Clemens to close in August

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich.

The 600,000-square-foot Gibraltar Trade Center in Macomb County's Mount Clemens is closing later this summer after 37 years in business.

The public market which has vendors who sell everything from toys to guns to rugs to clothing made the announcement on its website.

Aug. 27 is the scheduled closure date. The property, northeast of Detroit, has been sold.

President and Chief Executive Bob Koester says "the impact of online sales on small brick and mortar businesses is substantial" and that "declining revenue and sales are forecast to continue to accelerate in the years to come."

The company says the popular Gibraltar Gun and Knife Shows will continue to operate.

A Gibraltar Trade Center southwest of Detroit in Taylor closed in 2014.

