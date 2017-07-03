The Latest: New Jersey Democrats say they have a budget deal

Gov. Chris Christie speaks during a press conference Sunday, July 2, 2017, on day two of the state government shut down, in Trenton, N.J. Christie stated that if a budget comes to his desk, whether it includes Horizon or does not, he will sign it but as of now, his hands are tied. It is estimated that 30,000-35,000 state employees will be furloughed if an agreement is not reached by Monday morning. The Record via AP Kevin R. Wexler