Business

July 03, 2017 12:33 PM

Kansas collects $72M more in taxes than expected in June

The Associated Press
TOPEKA, Kan.

Kansas says it collected $72 million more in taxes than anticipated in June.

The Department of Revenue reported Monday that the state took in $609 million in taxes last month. That's 13.5 percent more than the official projection of $537 million.

It was the last month of the state's 2017 fiscal year. Tax collections for the 12-month period exceeded $5.8 billion. Through May, tax collections had been in line with estimates.

Revenue Secretary Sam Williams said unemployment is low and wages appear to have grown.

Lawmakers had expected to end the 2017 fiscal year with cash reserves of $50 million after they approved internal borrowing and some other moves to close a projected budget shortfall.

Legislators increased income taxes to help balance the budget for fiscal 2018 and 2019.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos