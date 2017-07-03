North Dakota agency asks for more data in refinery proposal

A North Dakota agency has asked the developers of a proposed refinery in the eastern part of the state to provide more data to support its claims about emissions levels.
Meridian Energy Group Inc. officials say the Davis Refinery near Belfield would be the "cleanest refinery on the planet."
In a letter to the company, the state Department of Health says there's no data showing the company's emissions levels estimates for a number of pollutants have been achieved at an existing refinery. The department is reviewing the company's air quality permit.
The Bismarck Tribune (http://bit.ly/2uBORJD ) reports the company has filed for a permit that would require the proposed facility emit less than 100 tons annually of pollutants, such as sulfur and nitrous oxide, and less than 25 tons annually of hazardous air pollutants, including benzene and cyanide.
Comments