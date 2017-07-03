Business

July 03, 2017 12:33 PM

Nuclear plant temporarily shuts down due to equipment issue

The Associated Press
LACEY TOWNSHIP, N.J.

The nation's oldest operating nuclear plant has been temporarily shut down due to an undisclosed equipment issue on its non-nuclear side.

Oyster Creek officials say it went offline at 10:15 a.m. Monday without incident. But it's not clear when it will return to service.

Plant officials say the shut down won't have any impact on the electrical service it provides.

Oyster Creek is located in Lacey Township, about 60 miles east of Philadelphia. It generates enough electricity to power 600,000 homes, or roughly all the homes in Monmouth and Ocean counties combined.

The plant's operators have said it will close in 2019. The final refueling outage is planned for 2018.

