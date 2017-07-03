2-year limit on welfare cuts off some asylum seekers

Maine officials say it is unclear how many asylum seekers were cut off from a welfare program this month as a new two-year limit on aid took effect.
A law enacted in 2015 gave asylum seekers access to the state-funded General Assistance program, but only for 24 months. The first people to hit that cap would have been cut off Saturday.
A few days before the deadline, state officials told the Portland Press Herald (http://bit.ly/2tjtey4 ) it was unclear how many people would be affected.
The law was pushed through by Democrats after the Republican governor refused to reimburse cities that were already providing the assistance. Prior to that, cities such as Portland did not impose a time limit.
Comments