Appeals court orders EPA to proceed with emissions rule

FILE - In this June 2, 2017, file photo, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks to the media during the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. A federal appeals court in Washington says Pruitt overstepped his authority in trying to delay implementation of a 2016 rule requiring oil and gas companies to monitor and reduce methane leaks. In a split decision, the three-judge panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled Monday, July 3, that EPA must move forward with the Obama-era requirement that aims to reduce the planet-warming emissions from oil and gas operations. Pruitt announced in April that he would delay by 90 days the deadline for oil and gas companies to follow the new rule, which they were required to comply with starting last month. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo