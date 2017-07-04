Business

July 04, 2017 2:22 AM

Trial set in ex-Commissioner Gary Pierce's bribery case

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

A new trial date for former Arizona Corporation Commission Gary Pierce and three others who are charged in what prosecutors say was a bribery scheme aimed at benefiting a water company owner.

Pierce, his wife Sherry, water company owner George Johnson and lobbyist Jim Norton were originally set to be tried Aug. 2, but their trial date has since been moved to Oct. 3.

They pleaded not guilty to bribery and fraud charges.

Prosecutors say Johnson funneled $31,000 through Norton to Pierce and his wife for favorable treatment in a rate case being decided by the commission.

Prosecutors say Pierce also was the intended recipient of a $350,000 property that was supposed to be paid for by Johnson, though it's unknown if the real estate deal was in fact completed.

