FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2013 file photo a worker transports ballot boxes and other election material in a stock room in Erfurt, central Germany. German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said in a pres conference Tuesday, Jul 4, 2017 that German intelligence services prepare for cyber attacks prior to the German election in September 2017. Jens Meyer, file AP Photo

Business

July 04, 2017 3:09 AM

Germany warns of Russian cyber-attacks ahead of election

The Associated Press
BERLIN

The head of Germany's domestic intelligence agency and Germany's interior minister warn that Russia is engaged in hacking attacks and that officials "assume there will be such attempts on Germany" ahead of national elections on Sept. 24.

German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said Tuesday that documents stolen from the German Parliament in 2015 in a major cyberattack may get leaked to undermine lawmakers or members of the government in the coming weeks. The files have so far not yet been published anywhere.

Hans-George Maassen of the BfV agency said that such attacks may not be so much about weakening one particular party, but to "hamper the trust in the functioning of our democracy."

  Comments  

