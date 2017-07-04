Business

French prime minister faces confidence vote at parliament

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe is set to face a confidence vote at parliament after his first big speech to detail the government's economic and social priorities.

Philippe should easily win Tuesday's vote at the National Assembly, France's lower house of parliament. President Emmanuel Macron's party has a wide majority after legislative elections last month.

Philippe is expected to announce expenses cuts, after a report by the country's national audit office showing the budget deficit could stand above the EU limit of 3 percent for the 10th consecutive year in 2017.

He is also likely to advocate for the labor reform Macron promised to pass by the end of the summer, using a decree-like procedure allowing little parliamentary debate.

