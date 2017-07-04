FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in Washington. A 2001 Justice Department memo warned that no nation, including the United States, was immune from the threat posed by Russian organized crime. The special counsel investigation is bringing attention to Russian efforts to meddle in democratic processes, the type of intelligence gathering that in the past has relied on hired hackers. It’s not clear how much the probe by Mueller will center on the criminal underbelly of Moscow, but he’s already picked some lawyers with experience confronting organized crime.
FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in Washington. A 2001 Justice Department memo warned that no nation, including the United States, was immune from the threat posed by Russian organized crime. The special counsel investigation is bringing attention to Russian efforts to meddle in democratic processes, the type of intelligence gathering that in the past has relied on hired hackers. It’s not clear how much the probe by Mueller will center on the criminal underbelly of Moscow, but he’s already picked some lawyers with experience confronting organized crime. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo

Business

July 04, 2017 7:52 AM

Mueller probe could draw focus to Russian crime operations

By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
WASHINGTON

A special counsel investigation is bringing attention to Russian efforts to meddle in democratic processes, the type of skullduggery that in the past has relied on hired hackers and outside criminals.

It's not clear how much the probe by former FBI Director Robert Mueller will center on the criminal underbelly of Moscow. But he's already picked some lawyers with experience confronting organized crime.

The team is looking for any financial entanglements of Trump associates and relationships with Russian officials. That could renew focus on the intertwining of Russia's criminal operatives and its intelligence services.

The bond between Russian intelligence agencies and criminal networks has been especially alarming to U.S. law enforcement officials, blending the prospect of espionage with more old-fashioned greed and corruption.

