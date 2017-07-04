Business

Young child's body found after fire in vacant Markham home

MARKHAM, Ill.

Authorities say the body of a young child has been found following a fire in a vacant suburban Chicago home.

WLS-TV reports (http://abc7.ws/2tdRO4Z ) the fire broke out around 6 a.m. Monday at a house in Markham. After the fire was out, firefighters searching the property found the body.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has not determined the child's gender, age or cause of death.

Neighbors say the home has been vacant and up for sale since its elderly owner moved out more than one year ago. One neighbor said she did notice a strange car near the home in the past week.

Police are trying to determine how the child got inside the home. The cause of the fire is also under investigation.

