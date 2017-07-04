Business

July 04, 2017 12:22 PM

Stolen postal truck among finds at New Orleans 'chop shop'

The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS

New Orleans detectives have recovered a U.S. Postal Service truck and five other stolen vehicles at a "chop shop" where thieves disassemble stolen cars for parts.

Police said in a Monday news release that investigators went to the facility in eastern New Orleans with a search warrant last week. They found a flatbed truck stolen during a burglary at a postal service facility. They also found five stolen personal vehicles, two commercial trailers and construction equipment.

All of it had been reported stolen from Orleans and Jefferson parishes. No arrests were reported. Police said the investigation was continuing.

