Chinese president presents 2 giant pandas to Berlin zoo

Elke Buedenbender, right, wife of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, welcomes Peng Liyuan, second from right, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Xi Jinping visits the G-20 Summit in Germany.
Markus Schreiber
AP Photo
Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hand with bystanders after a welcoming ceremony at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Xi Jinping visits the G-20 Summit in Germany.
Markus Schreiber
AP Photo
The President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, right, walks through the rain during the welcoming ceremony at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Wednesday, July 5, 2017.
Markus Schreiber
AP Photo
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose for a photo after press statements at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Xi is in Germany to open an Panda enclosure in Berlin and to attend the G-20 summit in Hamburg later the week.
Markus Schreiber
AP Photo
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, listens to Chinese President Xi Jinping during press statements at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Xi is in Germany to open an Panda enclosure in Berlin and to attend the G-20 summit in Hamburg later the week.
Markus Schreiber
AP Photo
German chancellor Angela Merkel, right, receives the Chinese president Xi Jinping in the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 25, 2017. The Chinese president is visiting Berlin ahead of the G20 summit in Hamburg.
dpa via AP
Wolfgang Kumm
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Xi is in Germany to open an Panda enclosure in Berlin and to attend the G-20 summit in Hamburg later the week.
Markus Schreiber
AP Photo
dpa via AP
Wolfgang Kumm
dpa via AP
Wolfgang Kumm
German Chancellor Angela Merkel stands in front of a Chinese flag at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Chinese President Xi Jinping is in Germany to open an Panda enclosure in Berlin and to attend the G-20 summit in Hamburg later the week.
Markus Schreiber
AP Photo
Chinese President Xi Jinping listens to German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Xi is in Germany to open an Panda enclosure in Berlin and to attend the G-20 summit in Hamburg later the week.
Markus Schreiber
AP Photo
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, attend a welcome ceremony for Chinese panda bears Meng Meng and Jiao Qing at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 5, 2017.
pool photo via AP
Axel Schmidt
One of the two Chinese panda bears Meng Meng and Jiao Qing eats after the official opening of their enclosure at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 5, 2017.
pool photo via AP
Axel Schmidt
pool photo via AP
Axel Schmidt
pool photo via AP
Axel Schmidt
pool photo via AP
Axel Schmidt
pool photo via AP
Axel Schmidt
