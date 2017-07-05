Business

July 05, 2017 4:41 AM

Water service disrupted at Kansas City airport terminal

The Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo.

Crews at Kansas City International Airport are working to restore water service to one of its terminals after a water main broke.

Officials say the 12-inch pipe failed Tuesday afternoon, forcing crews to shut off water to the airport's Terminal B. Portable toilets were brought in.

Airlines that use Terminal B include Southwest Airlines, Delta and Alaska, though it was not immediately clear if air service was affected.

KMBZ-TV reported that some air travelers were taking shuttles to another terminal to use restrooms.

