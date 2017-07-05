Business

UK payment processing firm close to takeover by US rival

The Associated Press
LONDON

Britain's largest payment processing company has agreed to get taken over by U.S. rival Vantiv.

Worldpay, which allows businesses to accept credit cards and online payments, released a statement Wednesday saying the companies "reached an agreement in principle on the key terms of a potential merger" though no official offer has been made.

The announcement follows Worldpay's confirmation Tuesday that it was in takeover talks with both Cleveland-based Vantiv and JP Morgan, news that boosted their stock 28 percent.

The stock fell about 8 percent on Wednesday to 3.73 pounds ($4.82) per share.

Under the terms of the potential merger, Worldpay shareholders would receive a total value of 3.85 pounds per share.

The boards of Vantiv and Worldpay said they see "compelling strategic, commercial and financial rational" for merging.

