Denali's first Uber driver hits the streets

Denali's first Uber driver has hit the streets following Gov. Bill Walker's recent signing of a ride-sharing bill.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2toVXBv ) the first thing 36-year-old Noah Treky did was turn his Uber app on after the governor's approval in June.
Treky was an Uber driver in Nevada in 2015. After returning to Alaska in March, he carefully watched as the Legislature considered allowing Uber to operate in the state.
Treky works in housekeeping during mornings at a development of private cabins. Because he works mornings, he doesn't switch into Uber mode until the afternoons. Then, he is available until midnight.
General Manager Henry Wilton of Denali Transportation Services, the borough's taxi company, says he isn't too worried about Uber stealing business.
