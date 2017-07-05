Business

Feds: Bribery scheme stemmed from 'larger investigation'

Federal prosecutors say the indictment of a former Arizona utility regulator and three others in an alleged bribery scheme aimed at benefiting a water company owner stems from a "much larger and more intensive investigation."

The disclosure is contained in court documents filed Monday in the cases of former Arizona Corporation Commission member Gary Pierce, his wife Sherry, water company owner George Johnson and lobbyist Jim Norton.

They've pleaded not guilty to bribery and fraud charges. Their trial is scheduled for Oct. 3.

A prosecution email to defense lawyers seeking pretrial disclosure of FBI reports and other information cites the larger investigation but doesn't provide details.

Defense lawyers Monday asked a judge to order disclosure of information to the defense.

The Arizona Capitol Times (https://goo.gl/g8PcbT ) reported Tuesday on the filings.

