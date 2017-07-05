How to avoid being a victim at the car repair garage

Mechanics Chris Geropoulos, right, and David Galvin work on car, Wednesday, July 5, 2017, at Ted's Auto Clinic in Chicago. In looking for a mechanic, experts say it's a good idea to establish a relationship and find a repair shop you can trust, or you may risk big problems. Good old word-of-mouth still is probably the best way to pick a garage, says George Geropoulos, service adviser at Ted's Auto Clinic in northwest Chicago. G-Jun Yam AP Photo