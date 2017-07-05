Texas attorney general's donors include conservative group

FILE - In this June 22, 2017 file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas. Paxton has raised more than $500,000 to pay for private attorneys who are defending him on criminal securities fraud charges. Financial statements released Wednesday, July 5, 2017, show that the Republican last year received donations for his legal bills not just from Texas but from individuals and groups in Arizona, Arkansas and Virginia. Tony Gutierrez, File AP Photo