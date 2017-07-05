Business

July 05, 2017 1:59 PM

Insurance industry: 2016 set record for Texas hail damage

The Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas

Texas homeowners endured an epic year in 2016 when it comes to damage to their homes from hail.

The Texas Department of Insurance reports that insured hail-related residential damage topped $5 million, topping a previous state record of $1.9 billion set in 2015.

The Austin-based Insurance Council of Texas reports the most damaging hailstorm last year happened in the San Antonio area on April 12, causing $1.4 billion in insured losses.

Combined wind and hail damage to insured Texas residential property also set a record of almost $6 billion, shattering the previous record of $1.5 billion.

