Police: GOP lawmaker's car wasn't vandalized

Capitol police say it appears there was no intentional damage to a car belonging to one of two Republican lawmakers who claimed their vehicles were vandalized.
The two lawmakers claimed their cars were damaged after House Republicans torpedoed a compromise budget, causing the state government shutdown on Saturday. Republican Gov. Paul LePage accused some state workers of keying the cars of Republicans who held out for a better budget bill.
The Kennebec Journal (http://bit.ly/2uL9NOr ) reports the damage to Rep. Tim Theriault's Mercedes was caused by plastic and rubbed off. He says he's "tickled" that he was not targeted.
Rep. Sheldon Hanington of Lincoln says his truck was damaged while parked in his driveway. Hanington has filed a report on the damage to his vehicle with the Lincoln Police Department.
