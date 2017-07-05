Business

July 05, 2017 10:26 PM

Kentucky Lottery ticket sales pass $1 billion for first time

The Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky.

The Kentucky Lottery has reached another milestone, with officials saying that lottery ticket sales exceeded $1 billion for the first time in the lottery's 28-year history.

Kentucky Lottery officials say overall ticket sales in the just-ended fiscal year surpassed the previous year's record-breaking amount by $3.2 million.

They say scratch-off tickets were once again the largest individual game category, finishing the fiscal year at $603.8 million. That's up by $6.5 million from the previous year.

Keno had the largest percentage increase of any Kentucky Lottery game, rising 15 percent to $75.7 million. Powerball sales, however, dropped sharply from the previous year.

Kentucky Lottery officials say lottery transfers to the state reached a record level of $251.6 million, an increase of $2.5 million.

