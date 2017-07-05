Business

July 05, 2017 10:30 PM

West Virginia man sentenced for having stolen mail

The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va.

Federal authorities say a 34-year-old Kanawha County man has been sentenced to six months in federal prison for possessing stolen mail.

Prosecutors say Jason Lee Spradling, of Pinch, has also been ordered to pay more than $4,400 in restitution.

He admitted stealing a box of checks from a mailbox in 2015 and trying to cash one of them.

Prosecutors say he also admitted that he was found with hundreds of pieces of mail stolen from the Elkview area.

The mail was found in a car he was driving.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office investigated.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos